Pot producer Canopy Growth posts quarterly loss on charges

Canada's Canopy Growth Corp reported a quarterly loss on Friday, as the cannabis producer incurred an impairment charge of C$1.72 billion ($1.33 billion) related to its operations.

Net loss attributable to Canopy Growth was C$2.08 billion or C$5.23 per share for the first quarter, compared to a profit of C$392.4 million or C$1.02 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2891 Canadian dollars)

