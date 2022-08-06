Berkshire Hathaway posts huge quarterly loss; operating results improve
The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter as the company run by billionaire Warren Buffett posted a $43.8 billion loss, though operating results improved with better results from insurance and the BNSF railroad. Berkshire's net loss was equivalent to $29,754 per Class A share. Net income had been $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, a year earlier.
The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter as the company run by billionaire Warren Buffett posted a $43.8 billion loss, though operating results improved with better results from insurance and the BNSF railroad. Berkshire's net loss was equivalent to $29,754 per Class A share. Net income had been $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, a year earlier.
Quarterly operating profit rose 39% to $9.28 billion, from $6.69 billion, or $4,424 per Class A share, a year earlier. Berkshire also repurchased $1 billion of its own stock in the quarter, and has repurchased $4.2 billion this year.
