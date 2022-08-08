Kiko Live to be launched on ONDC in September

Kiko Live has announced that they have been onboarded on ONDC and plan to be available on the ONDC platform by September 2022. Kiko Live is among the first platforms for small neighbourhood retailers to be available on the ONDC network, potentially enabling millions of small retailers across India to be visible across the platform and to sell digitally which will empower small shop sellers.

Kiko Live has laid a path for small and local retailers to mark their entry into the digital space and set up a free online store. These sellers can now boost their digital presence and can do one-on-one live selling sessions with potential buyers on one of the industry's first Live Commerce app- Kiko Live.

Now with Kiko Live's integration with ONDC, sellers listed on the Kiko Live app will be discoverable across the ONDC network and Kiko Live becomes a stepping stone for the thousands of small retailers across the country who will be able to sell on the ONDC network. A buyer who searches for products on the ONDC network will not only find products from large retailers, but also from your local shops, therefore allowing them to choose where to buy.

Kiko Live enables neighbourhood retailers across categories, including but not limited to, Grocery, Stationary, Chemists, Gifts and Novelty, Florists, Fashion & Cosmetics, Electronics, Electrical and Hardware, Dairy products, Fresh Meat and even Paan shops along with 10,000+ sellers signed up, growing the number at a rapid pace.

Alok Chawla, Co-Founder, of Kiko Live said, ''E-Commerce is growing rapidly in India, however, the benefit was so far enjoyed only by a limited few large and organized sellers. Small sellers and retailers have constantly been voicing their concerns about the bias of marketplaces which has been eating into their business. ONDC is a great solution to drive business growth for the smallest of sellers and make them an equal players in the digital selling space. We at Kiko Live are proud to be part of this revolution, and to be the stepping stone for small retailers to sell to millions of buyers on the ONDC network.'' About Kiko Live: An industry-first Live video shopping and selling app, Kiko Live intends to empower small neighbourhoods, local sellers, and buyers, by providing them with an e-commerce platform to connect and transact with each other. Based on AI Technology, this live streaming B2C platform offers buyers a personalized and real-time shopping experience as it allows them to see and then buy products through a video call with the sellers. Buyers can make online payments for ordered products that are then delivered to their doorstep, which makes their entire purchase process seamless and hassle-free. They are in 100 towns and cities combined as of now, enabled deliveries starting in Delhi and a few pin codes in Mumbai for the time being and are increasing the delivery reach to get to 6 cities by the end of the next quarter. The total installs until now have crossed 500,000. They are the combinations of Live Social Commerce and Quick Commerce, which are one of the growing segments. As of now, there are no direct competitors to Kiko Live. Kiko Live has now enabled deliveries for sellers listed on the app in Delhi and is rolling out the delivery services to additional metros soon. Kiko Live is not just a grocery app it's an app which can be used for all the categories like cosmetics, stationery, meat and dairy, electrical and hardware, clothing and hosiery, footwear, utensils, pet food, and many more categories of products are available for buyers to be delivered quickly.

Over 10,000 sellers are currently registered as sellers on Kiko Live. Kiko Live is currently enabling over 1000 deliveries in East Delhi every day and which is skyrocketing. The app has crossed 500,000 installs. The likes of SOSV, 9Unicorns Accelerator Fund, Venture Catalysts, GSF Accelerator, and Angels who are industry experts, including Dinesh Agarwal, CEO, IndiaMART and Amarjit Batra, CEO, Spotify India, Ex-CEO OLX India funded KIKO Live.

