ZEX PR Wire Recognised as "Best PR SAAS Platform in Blockchain Space" at IBW 2022 Organised by BlockOn Capital in Delhi

Saurabh Singla, Co-Founder of ZEX PR WIRE Delhi, India, 9th August, 2022: Zex PR Wire is delighted to announce that they are recognised as “Best PR SAAS Platform in Blockchain Space” at Global Blockchain Leaders After party during India Blockchain Week 2022 organised by BlockOn Capital at Aloft, Delhi on 23rd July 2022.

THE BLEND OF VIRTUAL & PHYSICAL EVENT India Blockchain Week 2022 is here to underpin the global Blockchain and Crypto community. It was a 7-day event that blew everyone’s mind. If you are a Blockchain Enthusiast or want to learn about Blockchain, Crypto, DeFi, NFTs & the like, then IBW 2022 is for you.

There was a great panel discussion every day on selected topics, followed by a chance for the participants to ask questions from Blockchain leaders directly through the fireside chats.

IBW 2022 provided a platform for networking with industry experts along with in-depth & knowledge-boosting virtual sessions. Ergo, this event will give a taste of Blockchain & cryptocurrencies from an expert & technical standpoint.

What we have seen at IBW A Hybrid Blend of Physical and Virtual Events in Delhi was held during the week of IBW. Bringing together four days of physical and exclusive programs, keynotes, live panels, and fireside chats, India Blockchain Week will combine some of the industry’s brightest entrepreneurs, most daring innovators, and the century’s biggest technological developments.

India Blockchain Week saw over 1000 attendees in physical events, exhibitions, Meet-ups, after parties, and thousands more live-streaming, to dive into emerging technology, through the world of Crypto, Blockchain, Defi, and NFTs, the metaverse, and beyond.

India Blockchain Week is proud to have India Blockchain Arena at the physical exhibition Fintech Festival at Pragati Maidan Delhi, where entrepreneurs will showcase their products/services.

Many renowned speakers were seen talking about the topic divided into two segments: education day and government day. Harman Puri,Tushar Gandotra, Saksham Jain, Vikas Pandey, Kuntal Ganguly, Utsav Dar, Sunil Arora, Varun Sethi, Alok Rai, Subhas Garg were some of the prominent names who were the key speakers in this week. About ZEX PR WIRE ZEX PR WIRE is an end-to-end solution to produce, optimise and target content -- and then distribute and measure results. Combining the world's largest multi-channel content distribution and optimization network and comprehensive workflow tools and platform, we serve over thousands of clients from offices in America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.

Zex PR Wire has catered to over 2000+ clients, syndicating over 6000+ press releases to over 500+ premium to global and local news outlets (online).

ABOUT THE EVENT ORGANISERS - BlockOn Capital Block On Capital is a Singapore Based Blockchain focussed VC firm having presence in the Gift City India, Thailand, Dubai, and have established a Blockchain Centre in Malaysia that promotes a better ecosystem for CryptoCurrency and Blockchain companies by leveraging its network, infrastructure, visibility and, of course, the fuel of funds. Block On Group of companies that support the blockchain community realises their highest potential and social impact.

