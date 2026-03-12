Left Menu

Singapore Engages U.S. for Trade Data Clarification Amid New Tariff Probes

Singapore is seeking clarification from the U.S. Trade Representative regarding trade data and Section 301 investigations. The U.S. has launched a new trade probe into excess industrial capacity among major partners, including Singapore, potentially leading to new tariffs. Singapore disputes trade surplus claims, citing a deficit instead.

Singapore is actively engaging with the Office of the United States Trade Representative to gain clarity on trade data and the recently announced Section 301 investigations, according to the country's Ministry of Trade and Industry.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration started a new trade investigation targeting excess industrial capacity in 16 key trading partners, including Singapore. This move aims to reapply tariff pressure following a significant Supreme Court ruling dismantling a central piece of Trump's tariff policy.

Despite the USTR indicating a trade surplus, Singapore cites a trade deficit and reports high industrial space occupancy rates, challenging the notion of expanded capacity despite falling rates. The probe encompasses several nations, hinting at the possibility of new tariffs by summer.

