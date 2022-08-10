Dinesh Shahra Foundation awards scholarship to meritorious students of Vishnuguptha Vishwa Vidya Peetham at Gokarna

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI/PNN): Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) recently awarded scholarship to 30 meritorious students of Vishnuguptha Vishwa Vidyapeetham (VVV) at Gokarna in Karnataka. Founded and spearheaded by Sri Sri Raghaveshwara Bharathi, the Guru of Sri Ramachandrapura Matha; VVV is a unique University established on Sanatan Vedic values and principles.

The scholarship programme was organized on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima and was graced by Sri Sri Raghaveshwara Bharathi, Shri Dinesh Shahra, Trustee - DSF and other dignitaries. Speaking on the occasion, Sri Sri Raghaveshwara Bharathi said, "There is education in present day Bharat, but unfortunately there is no Bharat in present day education. The aim of Vishnuguptha Vishwa Vidyapeetham is to preserve and promote the glorious traditions of Bharat, for the future generations. VVV is inspired by the ancient University of Takshashila, the world's oldest formal University. ". The revered Guru also congratulated all the meritorious students and thanked DSF for its continued support to Ramachandrapura Matha".

"Nurturing Sanatan based values is the prime motto of DSF and we are committed to it with blessings of the Lord and our Gurus. A Vedic University like Vishnuguptha Vishwa Vidyapeetham is the need of the hour to revive Sanatan Vedic culture, by nurturing spiritual values in young minds for building a strong nation. Sri Sri Raghaveshwara Bharathi and the Ramachandrapura Matha are indeed doing a commendable work towards Sanatan cultural rejuvenation"; said Shri Dinesh Shahra. "It was also a wonderful experience of felicitating 30 deserving students of the Vedic University who showcased exceptional talent in various fields. I always enjoy interactions with students and young minds", he added. On the occasion, a treatment camp was held for more than 200 indigenous cows in association with Shimoga Animal Medical College and Uttara Kannada District Veterinarians Association at Ashoke Govishwa. Dr N.B. Sridhar, Dr Rakeshand Dr Krishna Murthy conducted the program.

Halasu festival was also organized with the aim of introducing the children to the various dishes that can be made from jackfruit. The children enjoyed many delicacies such as jackfruit cake, nutritive milk of jackfruit seeds, jackfruit festival, and jackfruit chips. The programme culminated with a grand musical and cultural programme. Shri Dinesh Shahra took the lead in the musical performances singing songs in praise of Lord Shiva and Goddess Saraswati. Besides, various cultural programs such as Loha Tharanga, Guru Gita, Bharatanatyam, drama, folk dance and Yakshagana were presented by the male and female students of Gurukula.

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) has been founded out of gratitude for all the knowledge capital Dinesh Shahra has gained over the last 50 years. The foundation is built with an intention to 'Give Back' to the entities that are responsible for the material and spiritual development of the society. Spirituality, sustainability, and education, along with women and child health, are the core causes of DSF.

