Left Menu

Ghana inflation rises to 31.7% in July, highest since 2003

Ghana's consumer inflation accelerated to 31.7% annually in July from 29.8% in June, its highest since late 2003, data showed on Wednesday, as the government's top statistician warned that it was not possible to say whether prices had peaked.

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 10-08-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:55 IST
Ghana inflation rises to 31.7% in July, highest since 2003
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana's consumer inflation accelerated to 31.7% annually in July from 29.8% in June, its highest since late 2003, data showed on Wednesday, as the government's top statistician warned that it was not possible to say whether prices had peaked. The central bank has raised its main lending rate by 550 basis points since November to try to rein in inflation. Data showed the pace at which it increased in July had slowed for the second month in a row.

But "it would be early days to say that inflation is peaking, and early days to say whether the month-to-month variation is truly slowing," government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim said at a news conference. Ghana's broader economic situation is also challenging. The cedi currency has depreciated around 30% this year and all three major credit rating agencies have downgraded Ghana's sovereign bonds into 'junk' status.

Unable to tap global capital markets, the gold- and cocoa-producing nation in July announced that it would seek support from the International Monetary Fund as its balance-of-payments deteriorates. The government has blamed its woes on a combination of external forces, including COVID-19, the Ukraine crisis, and American and Chinese economic slumps.

Prices for imported items accelerated faster than locally produced items for the fourth straight month in July, with transportation and fuel costs leading the way ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began at the end of February. But cereals, of which Ghana imports more than 20% of its stock from Russia, fell out of the top three largest inflation contributors for the first time since then. Such variations make it hard to pinpoint where inflation rates are headed, Annim said.

"We can't say that things are getting better, because on the face of what we're seeing, it's coming from different sources," he said. "We have to be careful not to draw such conclusions at this time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022