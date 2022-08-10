Rajasthan Roadways to not charge fares from female passengers on Raksha Bandhan

The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) will not charge bus fares from female passengers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, officials said on Wednesday. Free travel facility will be provided to female passengers, except on AC and Volvo buses and vehicles with All India Permit, within the borders of the state, a spokesperson said. Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has issued directions in this regard recently.

