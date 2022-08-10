DMRC to make additional arrangements for Raksha Bandhan

Anticipating a rush of passengers on Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, the DMRC has made additional arrangements to ensure their smooth travel, officials said.

On Raksha Bandhan, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will deploy 169 additional ticket office machines and 65 customer facilitation agents to cater to the additional rush of passengers which is expected on the festive day, they said.

In addition, a standby train will be available on all lines, except Airport Line and Line 9 to ensure smooth travel for passengers, the DMRC said in a statement.

The Delhi Metro has traditionally registered high number of passenger journeys on Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the sibling bond, as a lot of people use the service to visit their relatives, it said.

