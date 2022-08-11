Trent back in black with Q1 profit at Rs 115 crore; revenue jumps over three-fold to Rs 1,803 crore

Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 114.93 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 138.29 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,803.15 crore, up over three-fold from the pandemic-hit corresponding quarter a year ago.

Trent's revenue from operations in the April-June quarter of FY22 was at Rs 491.99 crore.

Total expenses of Trent were at Rs 1,734.,28 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 674.88 of the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

''The group's financial performance for the corresponding quarter of the previous year had been impacted by Covid-related business disruptions. The relative operating performance for a few weeks in Q4FY22 had also got impacted due to temporary restrictions imposed in wake of the third Covid wave. However, Covid-related disruptions have declined thereafter,'' said Trent.

Trent operates the retail business under its flagship brand Westside. Besides, it also operates Zudio and hypermarket and supermarket store chain under the Star Market brand.

''Westside registered an LFL (Like For Like) growth of 24 per cent vis-à-vis Q1FY20. At Westside, we continue to focus on the curation of the store portfolio to achieve an elevated brand experience even as we pursue our store expansion programme,'' said an earning statement from Trent.

Trent now has a portfolio of over 450 fashion stores.

''Across concepts, the performance of new stores added in the last 12 months is encouraging and in line with our expectations. Their performance gives us reason to double down on the growth agenda over the medium term,'' it said.

Over its Star business, Trent said sharp pricing and focus on fresh and own brand offerings is witnessing improved customer traction with growing sale densities.

''Given the increasingly positive economics at store level, we are optimistic that we can have a differentiated and scalable model to pursue. Consequently, we see the possibility of Star becoming a key and additional growth engine in our portfolio going forward,'' it said.

Trent Chairman Noel N Tata said fashion concepts displayed strong growth momentum in Q1FY23.

''During the pandemic, the worst of which is behind us, we doubled down on network growth -- the bet was that consumer sentiments would rebound strongly for stores once the pandemic fades,'' he said.

''I have no doubt that we are in the initial laps of our growth as we continue to expand our reach with vigour and reinforce our lifestyle offerings across concepts, categories and channels. The growing acceptance of our brands demonstrates the attractiveness of our platform and the tremendous potential,'' Tata added.

Shares of Trent Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,339.70 on the BSE, up 2.15 per cent over the previous close.

