BMW Motorrad India Appoints Thane Motorrad as Its New Dealer Partner

• Dedicated aftersales facility for comprehensive vehicle service. #MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorradIndia #BMWMotorrad Thane Motorrad is appointed as a new BMW Motorrad dealer partner in Thane, Maharashtra. The showroom is located at Cosmos Jewels, Shop no 1, Ground Floor, Ghodbunder Road, Anand Nagar, Thane, Maharashtra -400615 and a dedicated workshop is at Unit No 2/A, Ground Floor, Kothari Compund, Manpada Road, Thane West, Thane, Maharashtra- 400607. The dealership is headed by Mr. Jairaj Murajmal Bhagchandani, Dealer Principal, Thane Motorrad.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Motorrad continues to deliver its promise of 'Make Life a Ride' not only with its remarkable products, but also with its service across the retail network. Having set-up, a robust dealer network in the premium segment, we are consolidating our presence further in key markets. We are thrilled to appoint a state-of-the-art BMW Motorrad dealership in Thane with our new partner Thane Motorrad. This facility will play an instrumental role in expanding our reach in Thane and offer a personalised, emotional and premium brand experience." Mr. Jairaj Murajmal Bhagchandani, Dealer Principal, Thane Motorrad said, "We are thrilled to represent the 'ultimate riding machine' in Thane. As a dealer partner for BMW Motorrad, we are excited to leverage the great potential of the BMW Motorrad brand and its contribution in our business success. We are looking forward to embark on a breakthrough journey with BMW Motorrad in the premium motorcycle segment. With our resolute focus on unrivalled sales, aftersales and bespoke experiences for riding enthusiasts, we will build a strong riding community and celebrate the love for riding." The showroom is spread across 2,800 sq.ft and showcases 11 motorcycles, a customer lounge, and a wide array of BMW Motorrad accessories and lifestyle merchandise. The 4,000 sq.ft dedicated aftersales facility has 5 mechanical bays for complete vehicle service. Thane Motorrad delivers international standards of sales, service, spare-parts and business systems in all processes to ensure that customers receive best-in-class pre and post sales ownership experience.

BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in 2017.

The BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G 310 RR have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally produced by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India. The range of BMW Motorrad motorcycles available in India as completely built-up units (CBU) include: Sport – BMW M 1000 RR, BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 RS, HP4 RACE; Adventure – BMW R 1250 GS, BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, BMW S 1000 XR, BMW F 850 GS, BMW F 850 GS Adventure; Roadster – BMW S 1000 R, BMW R 1250 R; BMW F 900 R; Heritage – BMW R18 Classic, BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and Tour – BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 B, BMW K 1600 Grand America and Urban Mobility – BMW C 400 GT.

The BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network is present across important centers in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad & JSP Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad & Vijayawada (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack & Kolkata (OSL Prestige), Ranchi (Titanium Autos) and Thane (Thane Motorrad).

