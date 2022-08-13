With Guaranteed Discounts and Gifts Worth Rs. 5 Crores in 30 Days, myG Presents Onam Vadamvali Offer

Kochi, Kerala, India (NewsVoir) myG, Kerala's very own digital brand that brings surprises to every celebration, is presenting a pinnacle of surprise this Onam. This Onam, myG Onam Vadamvali (Tug of War) offer will be launched with guaranteed big gifts and huge discounts worth Rs. 5 crores in just 30 days. The offer will be available from 13th August to 15th September only. myG will distribute these gifts and mega discounts worth Rs. 5 crores to customers within 30 days of the offer expiry. All purchases above Rs. 5000 will get a scratch card, which is guaranteed to get a discount or gift. Bumper benefits ranging from 5% to 100% discounts and valuable prizes like smart phone, washing machine, refrigerator and LED TV are hidden in these scratch cards for lucky winners.

The special feature of myG Raffle offer is that you can win huge prizes instantly without waiting. This offer will be available everywhere through myG/myG Future stores across Kerala. Anyone who visits myG showroom has a chance to win a Smart' Home worth Rs. 5 Lakhs by participating in the myG Smart Onam Lucky Draw Visit & Win Contest. They can Scan the QR code and participate in this contest. The biggest attraction is that there is no need to make a purchase to qualify. Apart from this, customers can also win valuable prizes through attractive offers by various brands. These offers will also avail in myG online shopping website (www.myg.in) myG brand ambassadors superstar Mohanlal and beloved heroine Manju Warrier are presenting the myG Onam Vadamvali offer through a very heart warming and attractive ad film. It is for the first time the super duo acted together for an ad film. This commercial, in which both of them have played a smashing role, has already gone viral on visual and social media. myG offers a bunch of unique after sales services to its customers viz. myG Super EMI to help customers buy products at just Rs. 1 without down payment, anything-for-anything exchange offer, fast finance facility with interest free loan, extended warranty at limited cost, very favourable promotion plans, expert repair & service etc. This Onam, 4 new myG Future stores will join the myG line-up. myG Future will start operations in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta on September 1 and Kanhangad and Payyannur on September 3. myG's largest and latest collection includes digital gadgets, home appliances and accessories from world-class brands. Anyone who wants the latest technology can get the products that suit their needs at the lowest prices and with the best offers. For more information and availing gifts and benefits of the myG Onam Vadamvali offer, and to experience and own the products, visit the myG/myG Future showrooms. Contact: 9249 001 001.

