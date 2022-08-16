Left Menu

FTSE 100 hits fresh 2-month high as miners jump

UK's blue-chip index hit fresh two-month highs on Tuesday as bumper results from BHP Group lifted mining stocks, while fashion chain Ted Baker soared on a 211-million-pound buyout deal.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-08-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 13:10 IST
FTSE 100 hits fresh 2-month high as miners jump
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's blue-chip index hit fresh two-month highs on Tuesday as bumper results from BHP Group lifted mining stocks, while fashion chain Ted Baker soared on a 211-million-pound buyout deal. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.4% by 0728 GMT, while the domestically focussed midcap index climbed 0.1%.

BHP Group Ltd jumped 3.6% after the world's largest miner reported highest profits since 2011 on the back of gains in prices of coal and other commodities. The wider mining index was up 1.2%. Ted Baker surged 16.6% after Juicy Couture and Forever 21 owner Authentic Brands agreed to buy the company in a deal worth roughly 211 million pounds ($254.26 million).

Boosting midcaps, Darktrace Plc jumped 20.5% after the cybersecurity firm said that it was in the early stages of discussions with tech investment firm Thoma Bravo regarding a possible cash offer. Meanwhile, data showed Britain's super-hot labour market showed more signs of cooling as companies turned more cautious about hiring and workers suffered a record fall in their basic wages when adjusted for soaring inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022