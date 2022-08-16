20 people killed in bus-oil tanker crash in Pakistan's Punjab province

At least 20 people were burnt alive and six injured in a collision between a passenger bus and an oil tanker in Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday, rescue officials said, the second major road accident in the province in three days.

The accident occurred on a motorway in Multan, some 350 km from Lahore, reportedly because of overspeeding, police said.

Traffic remained suspended on the motorway for several hours after the accident. ''Twenty people died in a collision between a bus which was going to Karachi from Lahore and an oil tanker. After the collision, both the bus and tanker caught fire and the passengers were burnt alive,'' a Rescue 1122 spokesperson added that six passengers who suffered burn injuries were shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan where their condition is stated to be critical.

''Most bodies of the perished passengers are burnt completely and beyond recognition. These bodies will be handed over to the families after a DNA test,'' he said.

He further said after the accident the fire engulfed both vehicles and the rescue operation was very difficult for the rescue and firefighter teams.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the deceased and their families.

"I am saddened by the loss of 20 precious lives in the accident. My prayers are with the bereaved families," he tweeted.

Further, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident and directed the health authorities concerned to provide better treatment to the injured. He also directed the administration to cooperate with the families of the deceased to identify them.

On Saturday, at least 13 people were killed after a loaded truck collided with a passenger bus in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, at least 8 people were killed on Tuesday and 20 injured after a bus overturned near Rohri city of Sukkur District in Sindh Province.

According to the rescue officials, the bus was heading from Swat to Karachi and overturned when the driver made a sharp turn, falling into a ditch.

The rescue officials rushed to the scene soon after receiving information of the accident and shifted the bodies and the injured to Rohri Taluka Hospital, officials said. The officials said the injured were in critical condition, expressing the fear that the number of casualties could increase.

