Left Menu

20 people killed in bus-oil tanker crash in Pakistan's Punjab province

At least 20 people were burnt alive and six injured in a collision between a passenger bus and an oil tanker in Pakistans Punjab province on Tuesday, rescue officials said, the second major road accident in the province in three days.The accident occurred on a motorway in Multan, some 350 kms from Lahore, reportedly because of overspeeding, police said.Traffic remained suspended on the motorway for several hours after the accident.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 16-08-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 16:03 IST
20 people killed in bus-oil tanker crash in Pakistan's Punjab province
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 20 people were burnt alive and six injured in a collision between a passenger bus and an oil tanker in Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday, rescue officials said, the second major road accident in the province in three days.

The accident occurred on a motorway in Multan, some 350 km from Lahore, reportedly because of overspeeding, police said.

Traffic remained suspended on the motorway for several hours after the accident. ''Twenty people died in a collision between a bus which was going to Karachi from Lahore and an oil tanker. After the collision, both the bus and tanker caught fire and the passengers were burnt alive,'' a Rescue 1122 spokesperson added that six passengers who suffered burn injuries were shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan where their condition is stated to be critical.

''Most bodies of the perished passengers are burnt completely and beyond recognition. These bodies will be handed over to the families after a DNA test,'' he said.

He further said after the accident the fire engulfed both vehicles and the rescue operation was very difficult for the rescue and firefighter teams.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the deceased and their families.

"I am saddened by the loss of 20 precious lives in the accident. My prayers are with the bereaved families," he tweeted.

Further, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident and directed the health authorities concerned to provide better treatment to the injured. He also directed the administration to cooperate with the families of the deceased to identify them.

On Saturday, at least 13 people were killed after a loaded truck collided with a passenger bus in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, at least 8 people were killed on Tuesday and 20 injured after a bus overturned near Rohri city of Sukkur District in Sindh Province.

According to the rescue officials, the bus was heading from Swat to Karachi and overturned when the driver made a sharp turn, falling into a ditch.

The rescue officials rushed to the scene soon after receiving information of the accident and shifted the bodies and the injured to Rohri Taluka Hospital, officials said. The officials said the injured were in critical condition, expressing the fear that the number of casualties could increase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022