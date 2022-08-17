Spartan Trade Review – A Gateway to Online Trading

Spartan Trade is an excellent platform for beginner traders and investors looking to enter the world of online trading.

Why We Choose Spartan Trade

Spartan Trade emphasizes the new and less-experienced trader or investor, offering extensive educational resources, research tools, and features to simplify trading. Its trading platform with the needs of the beginner investor in mind but also integrates intuitive and advanced features to support experienced investors.

Here are the top perks of trading with Spartan Trade

Plenty of educational resources

Spartan Trade provides an extensive collection of educational materials in multiple formats. The materials include videos, articles, market reports, data analysis, and tutorials developed by experts. Traders can also live stream news from the platforms in real-time. The trading platforms also support demo accounts that allow traders to test their skills without risking real money. The resources are accessible across all the Spartan Trade trading platforms.

Lower fees

The other reason to consider trading with Spartan Trade is their lower fees and commissions. The broker allows traders to buy and sell stocks and ETFs on all its platforms for free. Besides, they have eliminated most of the typical fees, keeping costs at a minimum. That makes it a great investment platform for institutional investors and retail traders.

Diverse product offerings

Spartan Trade supports trading multiple asset classes and investments on its platforms. The vast selection of product offerings ensures greater convenience and freedom to beginner traders and seasoned investors who may want to diversify their investments or gain exposure to new global markets.

Spartan Trade Pros and Cons

Like any other broker, Spartan Trade also has unique benefits and potential constraints. Understanding both aspects is essential to evaluating the overall experience of trading or investing your money with Spartan Trade.

Pros

Detailed educational resources

Lower fees and marginal rates

A broader selection of product offerings

Reliable customer support

Cons

Trading platforms are not accessible in some countries

What Do They Offer?

Spartan Trade boasts a broader selection of product offerings than most of its immediate competitors that have been in the industry for much longer. Perhaps, that is one of the main reasons it ranks highly among several traders and investors today. Here is a list of the tradeable asset classes on Spartan Trade.

Stocks

Cryptocurrencies

Forex

CFDs

Commodities

ETFs

Options

Spartan Trade constantly tracks various assets' price movements across several global markets to deliver the most profitable outcomes. Besides, they adjust the product offerings regularly to provide more opportunities for traders and investors based on customer demand.

About the Fees and Commissions

Trading stocks, ETFs, and options on Spartan Trade 's desktop program, web platform, or mobile app is free. On the other hand, trading crypto, currency exchange, ETFs, and commodities attract different fees and commissions. However, the broker uses a tier-based pricing system that ensures relatively lower charges and marginal rates for all traders and investors. That is why Spartan Trade 's fees and commissions are below the industry average.

Trading Platforms

Clients can open accounts via this broker's desktop program, web platform, or mobile app. The trading experience is streamlined across all the venues since they share similar features. The programs exhibit a simple design, with intuitive features that simplify the entire trading experience.

All the trading platforms have easy-to-use functions that simplify navigation, even for beginners. They support demo accounts, multiple order placement, creating watchlists, and charting. Besides, users also have options to add instruments based on their needs. Traders can also find extensive educational materials, including trading ideas, tutorial videos, and analysis tools from the platforms.

The desktop and web-based programs also support live news streams to keep traders and investors updated on market conditions and trends. However, Spartan Trade 's trading platforms are currently not accessible in most countries.

Are My Investments Safe with Spartan Trade?

Spartan Trade has not experienced any security issues, and nothing currently suggests imminent risks. However, online investing and trading volatile assets such as crypto usually comes with unique risks. Spartan Trade implements various enhanced security measures, including biometric and 2FA login functions for its accounts. Traders and investors may also consider taking additional security precautions, such as not keeping their funds in custodial wallets on the trading platforms.

Overall, Spartan Trade is a low-risk brokerage with great trading platforms, diverse product offerings, and lower fees, ideal for beginner traders and experienced investors. Please visit this broker's website for more information.

(Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content. Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)