Royals in Ruin: The Mountbatten-Windsor and Ferguson Saga

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, once closely supported by ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, faces downfall due to ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Both are isolated from the public eye after documents revealed Ferguson's continued contact with Epstein. Public rehabilitation seems unlikely for the former couple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:26 IST
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, once considered jewels of the British royal family, now stand disgraced and isolated due to their prolonged associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The relationship culminated in damaging revelations, impacting their reputations and leading to Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest for potentially leaking government files to Epstein. He has denied all allegations.

Ferguson, estranged from Mountbatten-Windsor, maintains silence, facing the public's ire amidst former charitable connections severing ties. The future remains uncertain for the pair as they navigate the repercussions of their past choices.

