Royals in Ruin: The Mountbatten-Windsor and Ferguson Saga

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, once considered jewels of the British royal family, now stand disgraced and isolated due to their prolonged associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The relationship culminated in damaging revelations, impacting their reputations and leading to Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest for potentially leaking government files to Epstein. He has denied all allegations.

Ferguson, estranged from Mountbatten-Windsor, maintains silence, facing the public's ire amidst former charitable connections severing ties. The future remains uncertain for the pair as they navigate the repercussions of their past choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)