CCPA fines Flipkart for allowing sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform

The Central Consumer Protection Authority CCPA on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 on e-commerce player Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform.

17-08-2022
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 on e-commerce player Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform. Speaking to PTI, CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 has been imposed on Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform and violating the rights of consumers. Flipkart has also been directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers, she said.

The company has also been asked to submit a compliance report of the same within 45 days, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

