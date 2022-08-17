Left Menu

Norway's wealth fund loses record $174 bln in first half of 2022

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, made a record loss of 1.68 trillion Norwegian crowns ($174 billion) in the first half of 2022 as stocks and bonds were hit by global recession fears and rampant price inflation.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 17-08-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 15:38 IST
Norway's wealth fund loses record $174 bln in first half of 2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, made a record loss of 1.68 trillion Norwegian crowns ($174 billion) in the first half of 2022 as stocks and bonds were hit by global recession fears and rampant price inflation. The $1.3 trillion fund's return on investment was a negative 14.4% for the January-June period, which was still 1.14 percentage points ahead of the return on its benchmark index.

The decline, led by a 28% plunge in the value of its technology stocks, was the largest of any six-month period in the fund's 26-year history, although some losses have since been recovered as markets turned positive in July and August. "The market has been characterised by rising interest rates, high inflation, and war in Europe," Chief Executive Nicolai Tangen of Norges Bank Investment Management, which operates the fund, said in a statement.

Tangen, who last year delivered the fund's second highest profit on record, has repeatedly warned of weak markets ahead and that the fund, which is allowed to deviate only slightly from its benchmark indices, would thus also decline. "This is well within what one can expect," Tangen said of the first-half loss.

The biggest loss in its stock portfolio came from Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc, where the value of the fund's investment declined by 38 billion crowns, followed by Amazon with 35 billion and Apple with 30 billion. After surging while COVID-19 increased demand for online shopping and entertainment, tech and social media stocks have been hit by higher interest rates and competition between platforms for advertising budgets being eaten into by inflation.

Founded in 1996, the sovereign wealth fund invests revenue from Norway's oil and gas sector and holds stakes in more than 9,300 companies globally, owning 1.3% of all listed stocks. Its $1.3 trillion valuation equates roughly to the size of the Mexican economy, the world's 16th largest, according to some measures.

The fund's biggest percentage loss came in 2008 as the global financial crisis drove down its value by 23% for the full year, although the size of the fund was significantly smaller at the time and the overall loss amounted to 633 billion crowns. All sectors in which the fund invests recorded negative returns in the first half, apart from energy, where returns were 13% as prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Central banks have hiked interest rates aggressively this year to combat inflation, leading to increased borrowing costs and lowered profit margins for corporations. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the broader S&P 500 index saw their biggest January-June declines since the financial crisis, while U.S. and European government bond markets had their worst start to any year in decades.

In total, 68.5% of the fund was invested in equities at the end of June, with 28.3% in fixed income, 3.0% in unlisted real estate and 0.1% in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure. ($1 = 9.6716 Norwegian crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022