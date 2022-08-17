Breakthrough in Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project as last stretch being constructed: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said there is a breakthrough in the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project as the last 20-km stretch that passes through the eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park is being constructed.
In a series of tweets, the road transport and highways minister said the tunnel intends to protect the surrounding wildlife.
''Breakthrough achieved on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project. The last 20km stretch passes through eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park where Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor (12km) is being constructed that includes 340 m Daat Kali tunnel,'' Gadkari said.
Once completed, the expressway would reduce travel time between Dehradun-Delhi from 6 hrs to 2.30 hours and Delhi-Haridwar from 5 hours to 2 hours, he added.
