Breakthrough in Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project as last stretch being constructed: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said there is a breakthrough in the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project as the last 20-km stretch that passes through the eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park is being constructed.

In a series of tweets, the road transport and highways minister said the tunnel intends to protect the surrounding wildlife.

''Breakthrough achieved on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project. The last 20km stretch passes through eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park where Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor (12km) is being constructed that includes 340 m Daat Kali tunnel,'' Gadkari said.

Once completed, the expressway would reduce travel time between Dehradun-Delhi from 6 hrs to 2.30 hours and Delhi-Haridwar from 5 hours to 2 hours, he added.

