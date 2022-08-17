Left Menu

Breakthrough in Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project as last stretch being constructed: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 16:36 IST
Breakthrough in Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project as last stretch being constructed: Gadkari
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said there is a breakthrough in the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project as the last 20-km stretch that passes through the eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park is being constructed.

In a series of tweets, the road transport and highways minister said the tunnel intends to protect the surrounding wildlife.

''Breakthrough achieved on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project. The last 20km stretch passes through eco-sensitive zone of Raja Ji National Park where Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor (12km) is being constructed that includes 340 m Daat Kali tunnel,'' Gadkari said.

Once completed, the expressway would reduce travel time between Dehradun-Delhi from 6 hrs to 2.30 hours and Delhi-Haridwar from 5 hours to 2 hours, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022