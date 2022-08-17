JoulestoWatts to hire 9,400 people this year

Tech talent outsourcing firm JoulestoWatts plans to hire around 9,400 people this year, taking its total head count to 15,000.

Currently, the company has 5,600 employees but expects growth to come with new foreign companies setting up their technology centres in India, JoulestoWatts Founder and CEO Priti Sawant said on Wednesday.

''Global captives in India today are close to 1,200 which is going to go up to 2,000 and that is going to generate demand. We have seen 100 per cent (growth) year-on-year. We are now looking at 10 times growth,'' Sawant said in a statement.

The company has set up its new corporate headquarter in Bengaluru.

''The opening of this new space will provide jobs and career growth for talented locals while also contributing to the region's burgeoning reputation as a tech centre of excellence, supporting its sister offices across 8 countries like Dubai, Singapore and US,'' the statement said.

According to a recent report by Nasscom-Zinnov, by 2026, India is estimated to have 75-78 lakh technology professionals while the requirement may be of 93-96 lakh technology professionals.

