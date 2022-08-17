HPCL unveils branded store Happy Shop in National Capital

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. unveiled its branded store "Happy Shop" in the National Capital on Wednesday. The store was inaugurated at Servicircle outlet, Mathura Road today by HPCL's Chairman and Managing Director, Sh. Pushp Kumar Joshi in the presence of ED – Retail, Mr. Sandeep Maheshwari and other Senior Officials and citizens of the locality. In pursuit of enhancing customer experience on a continuous basis, HPCL is ever expanding the bouquet of services being offered to its esteemed customers. "Happy Shop" is the latest offering in this series, which marks its push into non-fuel retailing in a big way. Here, HPCL has gone in for the "Harmonized Retail" approach that will have an amalgamation of online and physical stores to provide a superior shopping experience to its esteemed customers.

The "You need it, we have it" kind of product range in the Servicircle store (Mathura Road) is meticulously selected to suit the tastes and preferences of the local neighborhoods. The store will stock home utility products including food, toiletries, healthcare products, bakery products, groceries, vegetables and more – available to customers at competitive prices. It is also equipped with advanced digital technology to give a seamless shopping experience to the customers. Along with the experience of physical store, it has the option of online shopping with a door delivery model. Customers will be able to browse & shop the merchandise on HPCL's "HP Pay App" (available on IOS & Play store) and have goods delivered to their homes. The services will be available 24X7.

While inaugurating the Delhi "Happy Shop", Sh. Pushp Kumar Joshi said, " The store would endeavor to make a significant difference to the experience of the customers and live up to our motto of 'Delivering Happiness'. The customer response to our retail venture has been very encouraging. HPCL is set to accelerate the growth of "Happy Shop" network in the country would be setting up 20 such stores in the current fiscal."

The company decided to set up its own chain of multi-channel retail stores late last year and at present, 10 "Happy Shops" are running in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore. These shops are creating their own space in the highly competitive organized retailing sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)