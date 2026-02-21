Left Menu

Unveiling Unity: Banwat Ekta Sthal Lights Up Poonch Skyline

The Banwat Ekta Sthal, featuring Poonch's tallest National Flag, was inaugurated by Army's Northern Commander. Located near the Line of Control, it aims to boost local tourism and economy. The initiative highlights the Army's nation-building effort, integrating border communities with mainstream India through development and outreach programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful gesture symbolizing national pride, the Army's Northern Commander, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, inaugurated the Banwat Ekta Sthal in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Completed in just 45 days, the monument, located near the Line of Control, features a 105-foot National Flag, the district's tallest. It aims to enliven the local tourism sector and stimulate the economy by enticing visitors.

The site, with its picturesque backdrop of Pir Panjal ranges, includes a children's park and an 'Ekta Mandap,' reinforcing the Army's commitment to community development and national unity. Alongside the inauguration, the Army conducted various outreach programs, distributing educational kits, blankets, and sanitary pads to the local villagers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

