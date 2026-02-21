Unveiling Unity: Banwat Ekta Sthal Lights Up Poonch Skyline

In a powerful gesture symbolizing national pride, the Army's Northern Commander, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, inaugurated the Banwat Ekta Sthal in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Completed in just 45 days, the monument, located near the Line of Control, features a 105-foot National Flag, the district's tallest. It aims to enliven the local tourism sector and stimulate the economy by enticing visitors.

The site, with its picturesque backdrop of Pir Panjal ranges, includes a children's park and an 'Ekta Mandap,' reinforcing the Army's commitment to community development and national unity. Alongside the inauguration, the Army conducted various outreach programs, distributing educational kits, blankets, and sanitary pads to the local villagers.

