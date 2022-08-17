Five of family killed as container truck hits their car near Pune

Five members of a family, including three children, were killed after a container truck coming from the wrong side of the road rammed into their car in Pune district of Maharashtra early on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Ranjangaon on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway around 1.30 am, they said. ''Six members of a family were returning to Panvel in a car after attending a marriage in Ahmednagar district. When they reached near Karegaon, a container coming from the wrong side collided with their vehicle. Five of the family members were killed in the accident, while a woman was injured,'' an official of the Ranjangaon police station said.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Mhaske (53), Ram Mhaske (45), Raju Ram Mhaske (7), Harshada Mhaske (4) and Vishal Sanjay Mhaske (16), all residents of Panvel in Navi Mumbai, he said.

A woman, Sadhana Ram Mhaske (35), was injured in the accident and admitted to a nearby private hospital, he said.

An offence has been registered against the driver of the container truck, who fled the spot, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

''We have obtained information about the vehicle and found out that it belonged to Sidharth Transport based in Ambala (Haryana). A team has been sent there to trace the driver,'' the official said.

