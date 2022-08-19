Left Menu

Indonesia president wants Tesla to make EVs in country - Bloomberg News

Indonesian officials have said the company has struck deals worth about $5 billion to buy nickel products from the resource-rich country. Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, met with Tesla founder Elon Musk earlier this year to drum up investment.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 06:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 06:28 IST
Indonesia president wants Tesla to make EVs in country - Bloomberg News

Electric vehicle maker Tesla must make its cars - not just batteries - in Indonesia, the country's president told Bloomberg News on Thursday. President Joko Widodo said Indonesia wants a "huge ecosystem of electric cars" and not just be exploited for its natural resources.

He also said Indonesia was considering imposing a tax on nickel exports this year to boost revenues. Officials have previously said this could come as soon as the third quarter. Indonesian officials have said the company has struck deals worth about $5 billion to buy nickel products from the resource-rich country.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, met with Tesla founder Elon Musk earlier this year to drum up investment. (Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; FBI's sealed evidence that led to a search of Trump's home focus of court hearing and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022