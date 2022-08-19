New Zealand food and fibre exports leap to a $53.3 billion

Final export data shows New Zealand's food and fibre exports for the year ending June 2022 leapt to $53.3 billion, adding $1.1 billion to the expected $52.2 billion announced in June, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said today.

"This outstanding result is testament to the ongoing efforts of our farmers, growers, foresters, fishers and processors," Damien O'Connor said.

"The June quarter saw a strong finish to what we'd already forecast to be a record year for exports. Meat and dairy led the charge in bringing an additional $1.1 billion into our economy," Damien O'Connor said.

"The data also showed seafood and horticulture exports surpassing the previous year's exports, which is fantastic news."

Damien O'Connor said the Government is committed to continuing its work with the food and fibre sector on its ongoing success.

"We developed the Government and sector roadmap Fit for a Better World to lift productivity, sustainability and jobs because we all recognise our markets are evolving and the climate is changing," Damien O'Connor said.

"Through Budget 2022, we committed more than $1 billion to help the sector reduce agricultural emissions, boost productivity, and provide vital support to farmers and growers on the ground such as through the new On Farm Support team.

"We've also committed more than $216 million in projects through our Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund. The sector's contribution takes total funding to more than $482 million.

"Together we're backing a large range of projects from understanding regenerative farming practices in the New Zealand context, to exploring and progressing new sectors, such as hemp and medicinal cannabis.

"Fit for a Better World is a true partnership that will pay dividends in the coming decade, and our record export revenue shows what can be achieved through Government and sector collaboration."

Damien O'Connor said the food and fibre sector continues to head New Zealand's export-led economic recovery.

"Food and fibre exports made up 81.4 percent of New Zealand's total exports in the year to 30 June 2022," Damien O'Connor said.

"In the two years since COVID-19 came knocking on our doors, I believe that, collectively, we've done a terrific job keeping the wheels of the economy turning.

"The sector has also responded to other challenges, such as the current weather events which I'm watching closely.

"I'd like to acknowledge the sectors' ongoing efforts and congratulate them on a job well done. It's helping provide New Zealand's economic security in challenging times," Damien O'Connor said.

