Maha: Two dead as car falls into gorge in Raigad district

Two persons were killed and another injured after the speeding car in which they were traveling fell into the gorge along the Tamhini Ghat in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday afternoon, police said. Two male passengers died on the spot, they said.
The injured passenger was taken to Mangaon government hospital.
