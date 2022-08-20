Left Menu

Maha: Two dead as car falls into gorge in Raigad district

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 22:49 IST
Maha: Two dead as car falls into gorge in Raigad district
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and another injured after the speeding car in which they were traveling fell into the gorge along the Tamhini Ghat in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday afternoon, police said. Two male passengers died on the spot, they said.

The injured passenger was taken to Mangaon government hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022