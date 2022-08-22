MP: 4 school children killed, 11 others injured as jeep collides with truck in Ujjain

Four school children were killed and 11 others injured after the jeep in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Jhirniya Fata in Unhel town when the children were on way to the Fatima Convent School, Nagda, Ujjain’s Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla said.

The injured children were referred to a hospital in Indore, an official said.

