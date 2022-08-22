Mexico reports preliminary figure of $27.5 bln in foreign direct investment for first half of 2022

Mexico posted on Monday a preliminary figure of $27.5 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) for the January to June period, according to a statement by the Economy Ministry.

The figure was 12% higher than the year-earlier period, excluding extraordinary operations like the fusion between Televisa and Univision and the restructuring of airline Aeromexico, the statement said.

