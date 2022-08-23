AIPL leases area of approx. 3 lakh sq. ft. at AIPL Joy Street, Gurugram in last one year to Marquee Brands

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Realty firm AIPL announced that it has leased most of the 4.8 lakh sq. ft. of retail area in its project at Gurugram to big brands including Haldiram's, Inox, Costa Coffee, Fab India, Chaayos, Bridgestreet, Looks Salon, Sodhi's Super Market, Blue Tokai and many other prominent Brands. "We have already completed this Grade 'A' retail real estate project. We got the occupancy certificate in September 2020 only. The high street shopping complex is fully operational now," said Pankaj Pal, Group Executive Director, AIPL. "Our investors are earning the highest rental income compared to other retail projects in the vicinity," he said.

The meticulously planned AIPL Joy Street in Gurugram provides an exceptional blend of managed serviced apartments along with entertainment, eateries, office spaces, and premium retail outlets. Furthermore, the complex is designed with pedestrian-friendly pathways, convenient basement parking, sprawling frontage, open landscaped areas, and sidewalk cafes & restaurants, making it a completely joyful destination. Its prime location on the Golf Course Extension Road further ensures better connectivity and high returns on investment. AIPL maintains lush green landscapes around the complex, the entire project has wheelchair-friendly access and strategically planned elevators and escalators to increase customer comfort and efficiency. We have a well-lit exit corridor for safety and an efficient mechanism to manage the traffic flow in the mall complex.

In the mall, the company has tied up with INOX for multiplex, which is spread over 37,000 sq. ft. area. "The footfall in our retail area has improved significantly after the second wave of the pandemic. Retailers are witnessing good business during the weekdays as well as weekends," he said. AIPL also adopted a co-retailing concept at AIPL Joy Street to help businesses and brands to come together to operate from a shared retail space and save significant expenses. "We have a section called Senora market, where co-retailing spaces are available to grab. Under this concept air-conditioned Kiosks are available starting from monthly rent of Rs 20,000, with no maintenance charges," added Pal.

Advance India Projects Limited (AIPL) is a leading name in the real estate sector with a multi-dimensional portfolio ranging from commercial to retail and residential segments. The company has projects across Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan. Established in 1991, the company has till date delivered 60 landmark projects spread across various cities. It has so far delivered over 7 million sq. ft. of office spaces, 3.7 million sq. ft. of retail spaces and over 800 acres of township development.

