FACTBOX-Italian parties' election pledges

Italy's main parties have published their manifestos ahead of the Sept. 25 election, which polls suggest is likely to be won by a conservative coalition dominated by Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy. Following are some pledges on key issues put forward by the rightist coalition (Brothers of Italy, the League and Forza Italia), the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the unaligned 5-Star Movement:

INFLATION/ENERGY CONSERVATIVE BLOC: Cut value added tax on essential items and energy; incentives for firms to offer workers "energy vouchers" to help pay their bills; seek Europe-wide energy "price cap"; re-negotiate Italy's Recovery Plan with Brussels to take account of the energy price surge; consider re-investing in nuclear energy, which Italy has not produced since 1990.

PD: Boost investments in renewable energy; aim to increase renewable power output by 85 gigawatts by 2030; install regasification plants to raise imports of liquefied gas as a stop-gap measure to be dismantled before 2050; no return to nuclear power; provide free or low-cost electricity from renewable sources to low and medium-income families. 5-STAR: Scrap the current system used for setting Italian gas bills for firms and households based on Dutch TTF gas trading exchange; aim for a "circular economy ... no longer focused only on economic growth"; ban new drilling for fossil fuels. Issue common EU debt to create an "Energy Recovery Fund" to tackle the price surge and invest in renewable energy.

EU FISCAL RULES CONSERVATIVE BLOC: Stability Pact reform "to ensure stable and lasting growth and full employment".

PD: EU must "definitively leave behind the era of austerity". Under a new framework "debt reduction rules must be set according to the situation of each country, in order not to hurt growth and repeat the errors of the past". 5-STAR: Make joint EU debt issuance a permanent tool to reach common EU goals; review Stability Pact rules and strip green investments from deficit and debt calculations.

ECONOMY/TAX CONSERVATIVE BLOC: tax cuts across the board; single tax rate for income of up to 100,000 euros per year for the self-employed and on any increase in income compared with previous years; amnesties to settle ongoing tax disputes; cut taxes for firms that hire staff; scrap "citizens' wage" poverty relief scheme but increase other welfare benefits, increase scope for early retirement, increase minimum pensions; hire more health workers; raise research investments to EU average.

PD: cut income tax for medium and low earners and for families' "second" wage earner; increase net salaries by the equivalent of one month per year, by the state paying welfare contributions now charged to workers; scrap the IRAP regional business tax. Introduce a minimum hourly wage of 9 euros. Incentives for firms to reduce work hours with no salary cut. Increase scope for early retirement; "dowry" of up to 10,000 euros ($10,035) for teenagers when they turn 18. Higher salaries for teachers and health workers. 5-STAR: Cut the tax wedge, allowing workers to take home a larger proportion of their of their gross salaries; scrap IRAP; allow tax disputes to be settled in small instalments; minimum hourly wage of 9 euros. Incentives for firms to reduce work hours with no salary cut. Increase scope for early retirement. Higher salaries for teachers and health workers.

CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM/CIVIL RIGHTS CONSERVATIVE BLOC: direct election of the president, replacing the current system in which the head of state is elected by parliament.

PD: law to make it easier for the children of immigrants to obtain Italian citizenship; law toughening penalties for violence or discrimination against the LGBTQ community; gay marriage; legalise cannabis; lower voting age to 16 from 18. 5-STAR: law to make it easier for the children of immigrants to obtain Italian citizenship; law toughening penalties for violence or discrimination against the LGBTQ community; gay marriage; legalise cannabis; lower voting age to 16 from 18.

