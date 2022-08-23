Left Menu

WTO goods trade indicator stable as growth stagnates

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-08-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 20:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The World Trade Organization said on Tuesday that its global goods barometer was stable, pointing to stagnant global trade growth following a COVID-19 triggered slowdown.

The Geneva-based body said its goods trade barometer was steady at 100 points, as the drag of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is offset by the relaxation of pandemic controls in China.

It said that global trade growth slowed to 3.2 % in Q1 from 5.7 % in the previous quarter, broadly in line with expectations. Future uncertainty has increased due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, rising inflationary pressures and further interest rate rises expected in wealthier countries, the WTO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

