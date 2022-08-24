Left Menu

Hong Kong, China stocks fall more than 1% on slowdown worries

Hong Kong shares fell to a three-month trough on Wednesday while mainland China stocks touched two-week lows, weighed down by concerns about a slowdown in the world's second largest economy. ** In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 1.33%, touching its lowest since May 10. ** Analysts attributed the weakness in the stock market to continued worries over the health of the Chinese economy.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 24-08-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 10:25 IST
Hong Kong, China stocks fall more than 1% on slowdown worries
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares fell to a three-month trough on Wednesday while mainland China stocks touched two-week lows, weighed down by concerns about a slowdown in the world's second largest economy. ** By the midday break, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index had dropped 1.4%, while the blue-chip CSI 300 index was down 1.2%. Both indexes hit their lowest intraday levels since Aug. 10. ** In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 1.33%, touching its lowest since May 10.

** Analysts attributed the weakness in the stock market to continued worries over the health of the Chinese economy. "A raft of recently announced policy support has not put an end to the struggles of China's stock market," Capital Economics said in a note this week. ** "We think that it will continue to slide, given that the economy faces multiple challenges, including from its property sector."

** Losses were led by developers, with an index tracking major Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong down 3.77% in morning deals. ** Investment banks, including Nomura, said recent supportive measures to rescue the ailing property sector seemed to be too little and too late.

** "Beijing may need to consider a more comprehensive solution in its effort to resolve the property market predicament," said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura. ** "However, there is a limited likelihood that such a solution will be reached before end-2022." ** EV makers were among the top losers on Wednesday, with Xpeng down 12.72% after reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

** Sharp losses in Xpeng dragged other EV makers lower, with Hong Kong shares of rivals NIO Inc, Li Auto, BYD Co and Geely Automobile all down about 5% losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022