Trump says his son told him he will pay back Russian oligarch for wedding contribution

U.S. President ‌Donald Trump said ​on Friday his son, Donald Trump Jr., had told ‌him he would pay back a Russian oligarch who bankrolled a wedding party for him earlier this year.

Democrats in ‌the U.S. Congress launched an investigation this week ‌into reports that the Umar Kremlev, paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for the wedding celebrations. ProPublica reported that Kremlev, ⁠a ​wealthy businessman ⁠and president of the International Boxing Association, had paid for the ⁠wedding festivities in the Bahamas in May.

Trump told reporters ​that when he asked his son about ⁠the report, he responded, "'No, I'm paying it back, Dad.' And ⁠that was ​a while ago. So I heard he's paying." Trump had said when the report first ⁠surfaced that he did not know Kremlev.

A representative for Don ⁠Jr. ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment.