Trump says he might ban other media outlets from White House

‌U.S. President ​Donald Trump said on Friday that he ‌might bar other media outlets from the White House, hours after saying CNN, MSNOW ‌and Politico were banned.

"I don't want them ‌in my office," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I don't want them here. I ⁠would ​say ⁠the ban would go as far as you ⁠can." Trump wrote on Truth Social that he ​is banning the outlets from the White ⁠House for allegedly "reporting FAKE NEWS" in a move ⁠that ​is likely to be challenged as conflicting with the US Constitution's ⁠First Amendment protections for free speech and ⁠a free ⁠press.