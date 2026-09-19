Trump says he might ban other media outlets from White House
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he might bar other media outlets from the White House, hours after saying CNN, MSNOW and Politico were banned. "I don't want them in my office," T...
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he might bar other media outlets from the White House, hours after saying CNN, MSNOW and Politico were banned.
"I don't want them in my office," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I don't want them here. I would say the ban would go as far as you can." Trump wrote on Truth Social that he is banning the outlets from the White House for allegedly "reporting FAKE NEWS" in a move that is likely to be challenged as conflicting with the US Constitution's First Amendment protections for free speech and a free press.