Saudi Civil Defense lifts warnings of potential danger in several areas

The Saudi ‌Civil Defense sent an all clear on Friday night after issuing alerts ‌for potential danger in several areas ‌of the kingdom, including Jeddah, Taif in the Mecca province, Khamis Mushait and ⁠the ​Al ⁠Ula province, amid an uptick in attacks ⁠by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

The Houthis, who ​control the most populous parts ⁠of Yemen and much of the north, ⁠have ​been launching attacks towards Saudi Arabia since declaring a ⁠naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with ⁠strikes ⁠targeting Saudi vessels in the Red Sea.