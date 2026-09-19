Saudi Civil Defense lifts warnings of potential danger in several areas
The Saudi Civil Defense sent an all clear on Friday night after issuing alerts for potential danger in several areas of the kingdom, including Jeddah, Taif in the Mecca province, Khamis Mushait and the Al Ula province, amid an uptick in attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.
The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, have been launching attacks towards Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes targeting Saudi vessels in the Red Sea.