Left Menu

Dutch railway workers go on strike for higher pay over soaring costs

The 24 hour action is the second one in three days after a first strike in the northern region of the country on Wednesday. Unions are protesting against the suspension of collective agreement talks with the management, during which they had asked for higher wages.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-08-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 11:45 IST
Dutch railway workers go on strike for higher pay over soaring costs
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Dutch railway workers have gone on strike on Friday in the western part of the country, the most populated one, as they seek pay increases to compensate for sky-rocketing inflation. NS railway operator said it meant that traffic will be disrupted elsewhere in the Netherlands, including on international routes towards Belgium.

"Use other transportation or postpone your trip. No substitute buses can run," it said on its website. The 24 hour action is the second one in three days after a first strike in the northern region of the country on Wednesday.

Unions are protesting against the suspension of collective agreement talks with the management, during which they had asked for higher wages. Consumer prices in the Netherlands are set to spike 9.9% in 2022, and are forecast to rise 4.3% next year.

The unions - FNV, VVMC and CNV - plan three more 24-hour strikes: on Monday in the northwestern part of the country, Tuesday in central Netherlands and Wednesday in the southeastern part.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022