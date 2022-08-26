Left Menu

IAG's Spanish airline Iberia Express cancels 92 flights amid strike

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

IAG's low-cost airline Iberia Express has cancelled 92 flights after cabin crew union USO announced a 10-day strike starting Aug. 28, a union statement said on Friday. The cancellations, which mainly affect flights within Spain, will affect around 17,000 passengers, the union estimates.

"This decision makes it clear that the airline is aware of the discomfort of its staff, however it does not come with proposals to the meetings," union delegate Estefania Diaz said in a statement. Iberia Express was not immediately available for comment.

The labour dispute arose amid the travel industry's turbulent post-pandemic recovery as cabin crews and pilots of several airlines across Europe demand better working conditions and higher wages to offset inflation. Iberia Express connects Spain's capital with about 40 cities all over Europe.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

