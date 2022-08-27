Left Menu

Vuram to hire over 500 techies this year

The Indian IT industry has unlocked a trillion-dollar opportunity to become the global technology hub for the nations fast-emerging hyper automation businesses.

Hyper automation services company Vuram is planning to hire over 500 technical people in India this year, a top official of the company said on Saturday.

The hiring will include a mix of 100 freshers and around 400 experienced professionals.

''The Indian IT industry has unlocked a trillion-dollar opportunity to become the global technology hub for the nation's fast-emerging hyper automation businesses. In 2021, we had growth of 112 per cent from 468 to 973 people. This year we will be hiring 500 people, which will include at least 100 freshers and 400 lateral,'' Vuram Director of People and Operations Suresh Kumar Chitralayam told PTI.

The company at present has offices in Chennai, Bengaluru and Trichuripally, and it is opening new offices in Jaipur, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli.

Apart from India, the company has set up offices in US, Canada, Mexico Netherlands and Australia as well.

