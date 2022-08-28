Left Menu

Goyal for strong legal, punitive actions against fraudulent activities on GeM portal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called for taking strong legal and punitive actions against buyers and suppliers, registered on the public procurement portal GeM, who indulge in fraudulent activities. the minister suggested strong legal and punitive actions against buyers and suppliers against such activities, an official statement said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 12:40 IST
Goyal for strong legal, punitive actions against fraudulent activities on GeM portal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called for taking ''strong'' legal and punitive actions against buyers and suppliers, registered on the public procurement portal GeM, who indulge in fraudulent activities. The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments. While reviewing the progress of the platform, the minister also asked for addition of features to further accelerate delivery timelines. ''GeM's initiatives for tight monitoring and anomaly detection in procurement, including use of AI-ML (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) to detect and report potential collusion and fraud were reviewed... (the minister) suggested strong legal and punitive actions against buyers and suppliers against such activities,'' an official statement said on Sunday. In addition to detecting anomalies, GeM also plans to use AI-ML to make proactive feature simplifications and product suggestions to buyers to ensure informed decision making and savings in public spendings, it added. Significant technical upgrades have been planned by GeM to enable cutting edge use cases and improve user experience on the platform, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022