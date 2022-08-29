Mahindra launches new cargo electric 3-wheeler

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML), part of the Mahindra Group, has launched its all-new cargo electric three-wheeler – Zor Grand.

The vehicle is priced starting at Rs 3.60 lakh, ex-showroom Bengaluru. Mahindra has 12,000-plus bookings of the Zor Grand through Memoranda of Understanding with logistics companies like Mahindra Logistics, Magenta EV Solutions, MoEVing, EVnow, Yelo EV, and Zyngo, a company statement said.

