Mahindra launches new cargo electric 3-wheeler
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-08-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML), part of the Mahindra Group, has launched its all-new cargo electric three-wheeler – Zor Grand.
The vehicle is priced starting at Rs 3.60 lakh, ex-showroom Bengaluru. Mahindra has 12,000-plus bookings of the Zor Grand through Memoranda of Understanding with logistics companies like Mahindra Logistics, Magenta EV Solutions, MoEVing, EVnow, Yelo EV, and Zyngo, a company statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Time ripe to enter electric 4-wheeler space, says Anand Mahindra as company unveils 5 electric SUVs
Mahindra deepens collaboration with Volkswagen in electric vehicles space
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team
Mahindra Lifespace crossing $1 bn m-cap proves firm can survive without black money: Anand Mahindra