Fire-stricken ferry due back in Swedish port Tuesday morning

"She is moving at a limited speed and is expected to reach port during Tuesday mid-morning," the authority said in a statement late on Monday. Suffering a power failure after the fire, the ferry had started drifting towards Gotland, causing authorities to start evacuating some of the passengers.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 30-08-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 12:00 IST
A ferry is due back in the Swedish port of Nynashamn on Tuesday morning after a fire on the car deck temporarily knocked out its power, the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) said. The fire in a refrigerated container started at mid-day on Monday north of the island of Gotland as the Stena Scandia was heading to Ventspils in Latvia from Nynashamn. The fire was put out on Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported among the 241 passengers and 58 crew aboard, the SMA said. "She is moving at a limited speed and is expected to reach port during Tuesday mid-morning," the authority said in a statement late on Monday.

Suffering a power failure after the fire, the ferry had started drifting towards Gotland, causing authorities to start evacuating some of the passengers. The vessel, however, managed to restart its engines and the evacuation was discontinued. At 0515 GMT the ship was moving towards Nynashamn at a pace of 4.7 knots (8.7 kilometres) per hour, according to vessel tracking site MarineTraffic.

A technical investigation will be launched to determine what started the fire.

