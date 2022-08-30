Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-08-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 13:24 IST
Maha: Two killed, three injured after car collided with ST bus on highway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were killed and three seriously injured when their car collided with a state transport bus on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday, an official said. The accident took place on the highway near Poladpur in Raigad district this morning, the official from the district headquarters said.

The car collided head on with a bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), he said.

Jaywant Sawant (60) from Ambernath and Kiran Ghaghe (28) from Ghatkopar in neighbouring Mumbai were killed in the accident, while the injured persons were Sawant's family members from Ambernath and Badlapur in Thane district, the official said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that other details of the accident are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

