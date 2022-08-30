Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences starts Phase IV clinical trials for novel drug 'Desidustat'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 14:37 IST
Zydus Lifesciences starts Phase IV clinical trials for novel drug 'Desidustat'
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Tuesday announced the start of Phase IV clinical trials for its novel drug 'Desidustat' in patients with chronic kidney disease-induced anemia.

The phase IV trial will enroll 1,004 chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients in India, including 502 dialysis-dependent, and 502 dialysis-independent CKD patients with anemia, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The multicentre, post-marketing surveillance study will evaluate the safety of Desidustat for the treatment of anemia in subjects with chronic kidney disease over a period of 52 weeks, it said.

Besides, it will also study the secondary endpoints, including changes in hemoglobin level, lipid profile, weight, and serum hepcidin, and evaluation of safety laboratory parameters, among others, the company added.

Zydus said Desidustat, sold under the Oxemia trademark, is a prescription drug approved in India for patients with CKD-induced anemia and can be taken only under the advice and guidance of a nephrologist or an internal medicine specialist.

The drug has been previously studied in randomized controlled clinical trials in over 1,200 CKD patients, it added.

The company, citing Lancet data, said CKD is predicted to become one of the most common causes of premature death by 2040 globally.

It is estimated that 115.1 million people in India, 132 million in China, 38 million in the US, 21 million in Japan and 41 million people in Western Europe are living with CKD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022