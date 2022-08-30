Ferry stricken by fire on Monday back in Swedish port

A ferry was back in the Swedish port of Nynashamn on Tuesday after a fire on the car deck temporarily knocked out its power, the Swedish Coast Guard said in a statement.

The fire in a refrigerated container started at mid-day on Monday north of the island of Gotland as the Stena Scandica was heading to Ventspils in Latvia from Nynashamn. The fire was put out on Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported among the 241 passengers and 58 crew aboard, the Swedish Maritime Administration said.

Suffering a power failure after the fire, the ferry had started drifting towards Gotland, causing authorities to start evacuating some of the passengers. The vessel, however, managed to restart its engines and the evacuation was discontinued. A technical investigation will be launched to determine what started the fire.

