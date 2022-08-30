Sidharth Malhotra depicts his vibrant side in a photoshoot by Pranjal Jain, leaving fans go gaga over his new look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI/PNN): Actor Sidharth Malhotra shows off his vibrant side in the latest photoshoot by ace photographer Pranjal Jain. Pranjal posted photos from the photoshoot on Instagram, which received a huge response.

In the photos, Sidharth exudes an old-world charm, leaving fans enamoured with his dashing personality and the panache with which he wears the outstanding look. Sidharth wore a dashing red suit designed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the lead roles in upcoming films such as Thank God releasing on October 29, Mission Majnu releasing on November 9, Yodha releasing on 11 November and Aashiqui 3 releasing on November 14 respectively.

Pranjal Jain, a Mumbai-based fashion and celebrity photographer has worked with many known Bollywood actors and actresses and leading personalities. He has done shoots for some of the prominent magazines, celebrities, and designers globally and captured images for international magazines across the world including Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Bali. Jain, who has an engineering background, turned to the photographer as a hobby using an HTC phone as a student. "I knew engineering was not for me and I am glad I realised it soon. I am working on a few of my forthcoming cinematic projects and looking forward to building a distinct global fashion photography style and sharing it with the world" said Pranjal.

Prajnal also owns a wedding company, Seventh Heaven, where he provides a modern approach to wedding photography and films.

