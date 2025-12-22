Left Menu

Tragic Collision in the Fog: Two Teenagers Dead, Three Injured in Kanpur

In a tragic accident near Kanpur, two teenagers lost their lives, and three others were injured in a head-on motorcycle collision. The mishap occurred late Sunday night amid heavy fog, which severely reduced visibility. The injured are receiving treatment at a Kannauj hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic motorcycle collision amidst dense fog near a cold storage in Kanpur's Araul area resulted in the death of two teenagers, Ritik Chaturvedi and Raunak, and caused injuries to three others, according to police reports on late Sunday night.

The crash occurred near Pihani village under the jurisdiction of Araul police station, exacerbated by poor visibility due to heavy fog. The teenagers were identified as residents of Pihani village, on their way home when their motorcycle collided with another coming from the opposite direction.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Manjay Singh confirmed that none of the riders wore helmets, contributing to the seriousness of their injuries. Local residents promptly assisted in transporting the injured to Kannauj district hospital, where doctors pronounced Ritik and Raunak dead on arrival, while the injured continue receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

