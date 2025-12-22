Tragic Collision in the Fog: Two Teenagers Dead, Three Injured in Kanpur

A tragic motorcycle collision amidst dense fog near a cold storage in Kanpur's Araul area resulted in the death of two teenagers, Ritik Chaturvedi and Raunak, and caused injuries to three others, according to police reports on late Sunday night.

The crash occurred near Pihani village under the jurisdiction of Araul police station, exacerbated by poor visibility due to heavy fog. The teenagers were identified as residents of Pihani village, on their way home when their motorcycle collided with another coming from the opposite direction.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Manjay Singh confirmed that none of the riders wore helmets, contributing to the seriousness of their injuries. Local residents promptly assisted in transporting the injured to Kannauj district hospital, where doctors pronounced Ritik and Raunak dead on arrival, while the injured continue receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)