Tensions Rise: Denmark and Greenland Demand Respect Amid US Greenland Interest

Denmark and Greenland demand respect for their territorial integrity following U.S. President Trump's appointment of a special envoy to Greenland, raising sovereignty concerns. Danish leaders emphasize their national borders' roots in international law, insisting that Greenland belongs to its inhabitants and is not for U.S. acquisition.

Tensions Rise: Denmark and Greenland Demand Respect Amid US Greenland Interest
Denmark and Greenland have called for respect for their territorial integrity after President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the U.S. special envoy to Greenland, sparking tensions over American interest in the semi-autonomous territory.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen reiterated that national borders and sovereignty are enshrined in international law, emphasizing that Greenland belongs to its residents, not the United States.

This development follows long-standing U.S. interest in Greenland, underlining the strategic and resource-rich value of the island. Danish officials plan to summon the U.S. ambassador to convey their strong stance on respecting Denmark's national integrity.

