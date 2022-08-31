China stocks fall as COVID woes, weak factory activity weigh

China stocks fell on Wednesday, as some big cities tightened COVID-19 curbs to combat fresh outbreaks, while sentiment was also dented after data showed factory activity extended declines in August. ** The CSI 300 Index lost 0.6% at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.2%.

** The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index edged down 0.1%. ** China's Guangzhou imposed COVID-19 curbs in parts of the city, joining Shenzhen in battling local flare-ups, while several other biggest cities also stepped up their COVID-19 restrictions this week.

** The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 49.4 in August from 49.0 in July but still remained in the contraction range, as new coronavirus infections, the worst heatwaves in decades and an embattled property sector weighed on production. ** The new energy sector slumped 4.5% to lead the decline, with new energy vehicles and photovoltaic companies down 4.1% and 5.7%, respectively.

** Shares in China's largest electric car company BYD Co Ltd plunged 9.5% in Hong Kong while down 7.1% in Shenzhen . ** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has trimmed its stake in BYD Co, seven weeks after prompting speculation it might sell its entire multi-billion dollar stake in the company.

** The resource index declined 3.2%, with energy down 1.8% and non-ferrous metal slumping 3.6%. ** However, real estate developers rose 1.7%, while banks and food & beverage shares added roughly 1% each.

** Hong Kong shares of Alibaba declined roughly 1%, while the Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.8% after opening down 2.5%. ** U.S. regulators have selected e-commerce giant Alibaba and other U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspections starting next month, three sources told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)