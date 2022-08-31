Left Menu

Healthcare stocks weigh on UK's FTSE 100

Capping losses on the FTSE 100, miners added 0.7% as most base metals rose after data showed China's factory activity contracted less than expected this month. Rate-sensitive financial stocks such as banks and insurance companies gained 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-08-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 12:58 IST
Healthcare stocks weigh on UK's FTSE 100
UK's FTSE 100 was subdued on Wednesday following a sharp selloff in the previous session as a weakness in healthcare stocks offset gains by mining and financial shares on the blue-chip index. The FTSE 100 was flat in choppy trading at 0718 GMT, after its worst day in seven weeks.

Heavyweight drugmaker AstraZeneca dropped 1.1%. Capping losses on the FTSE 100, miners added 0.7% as most base metals rose after data showed China's factory activity contracted less than expected this month.

Rate-sensitive financial stocks such as banks and insurance companies gained 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively. Meanwhile, shops and supermarkets in UK posted the largest rise in prices since records dating back to 2005, reflecting a jump in food costs caused by the war in Ukraine.

Confidence among British businesses has sunk to its lowest since March 2021 as companies worry about fast-rising inflation, according to another survey, which also showed pay pressures stabilising after a recent rise. BP rose 0.2% after sources said key utilities may be repaired and running on Tuesday clearing the path for the oil major to begin restarting its largest refinery in the U.S. Midwest.

