Maha: Angered by train delay on Vasai-Diva route, commuters manhandle station master

A station master was manhandled by a mob of commuters on the Vasai-Diva railway route in Maharashtra as MEMU trains were running behind schedule, the Railway Police said on Wednesday.

A station master was manhandled by a mob of commuters on the Vasai-Diva railway route in Maharashtra as MEMU trains were running behind schedule, the Railway Police said on Wednesday. Angry commuters staged a protest at Kaman Road railway station in the Palghar district on Tuesday for over 90 minutes before charging at the station master. A quick intervention by the Government Railway Police (GRP) prevented the situation from going out of control.

No arrest is made so far. Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains operate on short and medium-distance routes. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty and other charges, besides the Indian Railways Act on a complaint lodged by the station master, a GRP official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

